Man charged after 'assault' in back garden

Image copyright Google Image caption The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

A man is due in court after a 64-year-old man was allegedly seriously assaulted in his back garden in Falkirk.

The 31-year-old was arrested following the incident in Langlees Street at about 21:40 on Sunday.

Police said the man has also been charged with a disorder offence and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The householder was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert with a serious leg injury.