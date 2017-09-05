Man charged after 'assault' in back garden
- 5 September 2017
A man is due in court after a 64-year-old man was allegedly seriously assaulted in his back garden in Falkirk.
The 31-year-old was arrested following the incident in Langlees Street at about 21:40 on Sunday.
Police said the man has also been charged with a disorder offence and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court.
The householder was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert with a serious leg injury.