Children's orchestra makes a Big Noise in Dundee

Image copyright Alan Richardson Image caption Big Noise Douglas is Sistema Scotland's fourth children's orchestra

Sistema Scotland's fourth children's orchestra has launched in Dundee backed by a £325,000 funding boost.

The Big Noise project helps children by using music and the experience of being part of an orchestra.

Big Noise Douglas will work with around 400 pupils from St Pius and Claypotts Castle primary schools.

The Perth-based Gannochy Trust has given an initial investment of £325,000 towards the charity and the new orchestra.

Sistema Scotland runs Big Noise Douglas in partnership with Optimistic Sound and Dundee City Council.

The late Dundee musician Michael Marra campaigned to bring Big Noise to Dundee as he believed in the "transformational power" of music.

A group of Dundonians created Optimistic Sound, a charity established to campaign and fundraise for a Big Noise centre in the city.

Image caption Sistema Scotland chairman Richard Holloway said the new project had "incredible support"

There are already Big Noise projects in Raploch in Stirling, Govanhill in Glasgow and Torry in Aberdeen.

Sistema Scotland said the children would be involved in a "high quality, immersive and inclusive music education programme", using the orchestra as its model for learning.

Sistema Scotland chairman Richard Holloway said: "It was wonderful to see the children's eyes light up when the musicians came on stage.

"At Big Noise we always start with the stringed instruments.

"Today the children were introduced to the violin, viola, cello and double bass.

"We are delighted that after nearly ten years Sistema Scotland has grown to have four Big Noise centres.

"I would like to thank the schools and the Douglas community as well as all our partners and funders for their incredible support which has made Big Noise Douglas a reality."

Big Noise Douglas also receives funding from the Northwood Charitable Trust and players of the People's Postcode Lottery as well as other trusts, foundations, companies and individuals.

Michael Marra's daughter Alice said her father "truly believed that music was a right for all" and that it could transform lives.

She said: "It is a tribute to his memory that this inspirational programme will today start working to transform the lives of children here in Douglas."