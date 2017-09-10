Celtic hand stolen, dating from the 7th Century, stolen from Perthshire church

Image copyright Police Scotland

A 7th Century Celtic hand bell made of iron and coated in bronze has been stolen from a church in Perthshire.

The quadrangular-shaped bell was taken from a locked metal cage at Fortingall Church near Aberfeldy between Sunday 3 September and Friday 8 September.

The "very distinctive artefact" has been in the possession of the Fortingall and Glenlyon Church for about 1,200 years.

Police said it had significant sentimental rather than monetary value.

Officers have urged anyone who noticed anything suspicious around the time of the robbery to contact them.