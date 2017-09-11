Murder bid charge after street disturbance
11 September 2017
A man has been charged with attempted murder and another man charged with serious assault following a disturbance in a Dundee street.
Police were called to South Road in the Charleston area of the city at about 11:25 on Friday after reports of two men fighting.
The men, aged 20 and 25, will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries into the incident were continuing.