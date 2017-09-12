Tayside and Central Scotland

Investigation into sudden death of woman, 20

Image caption Emergency services were called to Hilltown Court in Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after the sudden death of a 20-year-old woman in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the city's Hilltown Court at about 16:40 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the woman's death was currently being treated as unexplained.

The woman's identity has not been released and a report on the incident will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

