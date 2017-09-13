Man attacked and robbed at cash machine

Image copyright Google Image caption The man had just withdrawn money from the cash machine when he was attacked

A man was attacked and robbed at a cash machine in Dundee city centre.

The victim had just withdrawn money from the machine when he was punched in the head by two men.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at the junction of Courthouse Square and Ward Road at about 02:30 on Monday.

The assailants grabbed the money from the man, who was left "unhurt but shaken" before running off towards West Marketgait.

The men, who spoke with local accents, are believed to have been in the nearby Balcony Bar immediately before the incident.

The first suspect was in his 20s, about 5ft 10in tall, white, with a heavy build and short dark hair.

He wore a white T-shirt, dark jeans and light-coloured trainers.

The second suspect was white, about 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dirty blonde hair.

He wore a khaki T-shirt with a logo on it, and white Nike trainers.