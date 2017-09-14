Image copyright Adam McClure Image caption About 300 pink-footed geese have already been recorded at the reserve

The first flock of pink-footed geese has arrived at an Angus reserve following a 1,200km migration.

About 300 of the birds have been recorded at the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Montrose Basin Wildlife Reserve.

The birds are the first of tens of thousands of pink-footed geese that are expected to arrive from Iceland between now and October.

Last year, a record 90,000 geese were recorded at the reserve.

Scottish Wildlife Trust ranger Anna Cheshier said: "Now that the first few hundred pink-footed geese have arrived we'd expect them to come in very quickly, with numbers peaking in mid-October.

"Montrose Basin is internationally important for these birds.

"Around one-fifth of the world's population winters or passes through the reserve each year.

"The sight and sound of them gathering in large numbers on the basin is a real herald of autumn,

"I'd encourage people to come and see them for themselves over the coming weeks."