Nature reserve visitors invited to have a gander at geese
The first flock of pink-footed geese has arrived at an Angus reserve following a 1,200km migration.
About 300 of the birds have been recorded at the Scottish Wildlife Trust's Montrose Basin Wildlife Reserve.
The birds are the first of tens of thousands of pink-footed geese that are expected to arrive from Iceland between now and October.
Last year, a record 90,000 geese were recorded at the reserve.
Scottish Wildlife Trust ranger Anna Cheshier said: "Now that the first few hundred pink-footed geese have arrived we'd expect them to come in very quickly, with numbers peaking in mid-October.
"Montrose Basin is internationally important for these birds.
"Around one-fifth of the world's population winters or passes through the reserve each year.
"The sight and sound of them gathering in large numbers on the basin is a real herald of autumn,
"I'd encourage people to come and see them for themselves over the coming weeks."