A van has caught fire on a motorway in Perth and Kinross, causing rush hour delays between Perth and Edinburgh.

The M90 was temporarily closed in both directions between junction 6 and 7 while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Traffic Scotland said one southbound lane remained closed following the blaze, which broke out about 08:30 near Milnathort.

It is not known whether anyone was hurt in the incident.