Two charged after £100,000 drug recovery

Two men have been charged after £100,000 worth of cocaine was recovered in Perth.

The two men, aged 52 and 54, were arrested following a police operation in the city's Lower Friarton Road on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the men have been charged with being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

The men are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court.

