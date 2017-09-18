Image copyright Google

A 14-year-old boy has been injured after being attacked following a screening of Stephen King's It in Dundee.

The assault took place in an auditorium at the Odeon Cinema at about 21:00 on Friday.

It is understood that the teenager had been throwing popcorn prior to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the teenager sustained a facial injury as a result of the assault.

Officers are keen to speak to a suspect described as being in his mid-30s, white, who possibly spoke with a foreign accent.

The man was wearing a grey jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black and white high-top trainers.