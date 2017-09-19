Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Julie McCash and David Sorrie died in Dundee on 26 February this year

A man accused of double murder apologised and told a detective he felt sick after being detained, a court has heard.

Det Con Nicola Annan told jurors that Robert Stratton said "I'm so, so sorry" after visiting a police station.

Mr Stratton, 43, denies murdering Julie McCash and David Sorrie in Dundee and claims he was acting in self defence.

The detective said she had noted Mr Stratton's comments after police held him in custody following the deaths.

Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie were fatally stabbed during a family vigil for 18-year-old Ralph Smith who fell from cliffs in Arbroath in February.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that hours after the stabbings, Mr Stratton voluntarily attended police headquarters in Bell Street hours.

He went to the station after telling officers during a telephone call that he had "done something bad".

Det Con Annan told the court that Mr Stratton was placed in detention after arriving at the police station.

She told prosecution lawyer Alex Prentice QC that Mr Stratton said: "I'm so, so sorry."

Asked if he said anything else, the detective replied that he said he felt sick.

Tearful phone call

Another officer, Det Con Sharon Mitchell, told the court that Mr Stratton had earlier telephoned his daughter and that officers were at her side during the call.

The detective said that the girl had put the call on loudspeaker and she could hear that Mr Stratton was crying.

Det Con Mitchell said: "He said he had done something bad.

"He said he was going to hand himself into the police."

Mr Stratton denies two charges of murder and a charge of assaulting Wendy McKinney.

He also denies assaulting his partner Lee Kinney and of possessing cocaine.

His legal team have lodged special defences of incrimination and claim he was acting in self defence in relation to the murder charges.

Both prosecutors and defence lawyers agree that Mr Stratton stabbed Ms McCash and Mr Sorrie and that the pair died as a consequence of their injuries.

The trial before judge Lord Beckett continues.