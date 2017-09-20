Image copyright Supplied Image caption The bodies of Ronald Kidd and Holly Alexander were found at a flat in Dundee's west end

A man and a woman were found dead in a flat after the man's electronic tag showed he had not left home for three days, a double murder trial heard.

Krzysztof Gadecki, 38, is accused of killing Ronald Kidd and Holly Alexander in Dundee's Rosefield Street.

The trial was told that a police officer who attended the flat saw "blood splatter" inside the property.

Mr Gadecki denies the charges and has lodged a special defence of self defence.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that Mr Kidd, 40, was the subject of a restriction of liberty order that required him to remain at home between 19:00 and 07:00.

Security firm G4S received an alert notification on 11 December last year from a monitoring unit that the electronic tag fitted to Mr Kidd had not left his home address for three days.

Staff made several attempts to contact him but there was no reply and the firm then contacted police, who attended the property.

'Items strewn about'

PC Aaron Brake told the trial: "It looked like something had happened within the property.

"I could see various items strewn about."

After a joiner forced the lock, PC Brake said he saw a dead woman inside the flat and a man's legs hanging out from a bedroom door.

Mr Gadecki is alleged to have murdered Mr Kidd by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife or similar instrument between 8 December and 11 December last year.

He is also charged with murdering Ms Alexander, 37, at the flat by repeatedly striking her on the body with a knife or similar instrument between the same dates.

Mr Gadecki is also charged with stealing items including three watches, money and drugs.

He is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by putting clothing in a washing machine and disposing of training shoes and a mobile phone.

Mr Gadecki denies all the charges and the trial before Lord Boyd of Duncansby continues.