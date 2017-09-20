Tayside and Central Scotland

Bo'ness recycling centre blaze started deliberately

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was started deliberately in a recycling plant in Bo'ness.

Officers said the blaze caused about £4,000 worth of damage at the Kinneil Kerse recycling centre on Grangemouth Road.

The fire was started at about 19:10 on Monday on a compost pile and continued throughout the night.

At its height more than 30 fire fighters attended the incident and were at the scene for more than 12 hours.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites