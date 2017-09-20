Bo'ness recycling centre blaze started deliberately
- 20 September 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fire was started deliberately in a recycling plant in Bo'ness.
Officers said the blaze caused about £4,000 worth of damage at the Kinneil Kerse recycling centre on Grangemouth Road.
The fire was started at about 19:10 on Monday on a compost pile and continued throughout the night.
At its height more than 30 fire fighters attended the incident and were at the scene for more than 12 hours.