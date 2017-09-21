Image caption Robert Stratton will serve a minimum of 23 years in prison

A man has been found guilty of killing two people following a vigil for a teenager who had earlier fallen to his death from cliffs.

Robert Stratton, 43, stabbed Julie McCash and David Sorrie in a Dundee street hours after Ralph Smith fell in Arbroath in February.

Stratton will serve at least 23 years for murdering Ms McCash, 43, and the culpable homicide of Mr Sorrie, 32.

Stratton had claimed he was acting in self-defence.

He was accused of two charges of murder, but found guilty of the lesser charge of culpable homicide in relation to Mr Sorrie.

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Julie McCash and David Sorrie died from stab wounds inflicted by Robert Stratton

A trial at the High Court in Edinburgh heard that Stratton took two knives from his kitchen after he and his partner were asked to leave the gathering in Drumlanrig Drive on 26 February.

Witness Darren Wallace told jurors that he saw Stratton stab Ms McCash, who collapsed onto the pavement.

Mr Wallace's mother Wendy McKinney said she saw Stratton "swinging" two knives.

Ms McKinney said: "I saw Julie lying. I pulled her top off.

"I seen her wound."

Image caption Family members had gathered at a vigil for Ralph Smith, who fell to his death from cliffs at Arbroath

Stratton claimed that his partner had been assaulted by a group of people after leaving the house.

He said he had gone into the street with the knives to get the group to move away.

Stratton said Ms McCash ran into the knife, a claim prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told him was "absurd".

Stratton said he "wasn't too sure" how Mr Sorrie had been struck.

The trial was told that hours after the stabbings, Stratton voluntarily attended Dundee police headquarters in Bell Street.

He went to the station after telling officers during a telephone call that he had "done something bad".

Det Con Nicola Annan told the court that Mr Stratton was placed in detention after arriving at the police station.

She told Mr Prentice that Stratton said: "I'm so, so sorry."

Asked if he said anything else, the detective replied that he said he felt sick.

Stratton was convicted following a five-day trial before judge Lord Beckett and a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh