Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged with assaulting dog walker at Ninewells Hospital

A 20-year-old man has been charged after a dog walker was allegedly assaulted in the grounds of Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The incident happened in the wooded area between the Maggies Centre and Clayhills Drive shortly before 13:00 on Thursday.

Police issued a description of a suspect following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man is expected to appear from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites