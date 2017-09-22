A Perth councillor has appeared in court charged with possessing indecent images of children.

Michael Jamieson appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court, with the case heard in private.

It is alleged that he had images of child abuse at his home in Perth between November 2015 and March 2016.

Mr Jamieson, who was elected in May as part of the Conservative-led Perth and Kinross Council, made no plea or declaration.

The case against him was continued for further examination and he was granted bail with special extra conditions to restrict his access to the internet.