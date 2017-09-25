Tayside and Central Scotland

Police probe after man dies following Dundee disturbance

A man has died following a disturbance at a property in Dundee on Sunday.

Police say they are treating his death as suspicious and they are following a positive line of inquiry.

A police cordon was put in place on Arklay Street following the incident at about 23:45 on Sunday.

Blood was seen on the front door of a block of flats on the corner of Arklay Street and Dundonald Street. Forensic officers in white suits were at the scene on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said no further information would be released until formal identification of the man had taken place.

His next of kin have been informed.

