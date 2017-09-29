From the section

Image caption William Dixon was last seen near Harris Academy in Dundee on Thursday

Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who disappeared wearing his school uniform.

William Dixon was last seen in the area of Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, at 09:00 on Thursday.

He was wearing a maroon coloured Harris school blazer, a white shirt with school tie, black trousers, black Nike trainers and a black coloured Nike rucksack when he was last seen.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The schoolboy is described as being 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build, light brown hair and blue eyes.