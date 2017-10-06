Image copyright Google Image caption The item was thrown at the car from a motorway bridge over the M9

A car's occupants had a narrow escape after an item was thrown from a bridge on the M9, smashing their windscreen and scattering glass over them.

The Vauxhall Astra was targeted as it travelled on the motorway going towards Grangemouth, on 29 September.

Police said the item was thrown from the Moss Road overbridge at Stenhousmuir at about 19:45.

The driver managed to steer the car to safety and was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

PC Ray Crossan said offers were still trying to determine what had been thrown from the bridge.

He added: "Whoever was responsible for this serious and reckless act could have caused serious injury to the persons within the vehicle below and other motorists and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify those responsible."