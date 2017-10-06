Trial set over 'bow and arrow' stab death

Image copyright Kingdom News Agency Image caption Gordon Diduca died after a disturbance at Dundonald Court

A man is to stand trial for murder after allegedly firing a bow and arrow at a man before stabbing him to death.

Gordon Diduca, 23, also known as Gordon Adams, died after being attacked at a block of flats at Dundee's Dundonald Court on 24 September.

Charles Little, 31, who lived in the block, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of his murder.

He faces four charges, including repeatedly firing a bow and arrow and stabbing Mr Diduca multiple times.

Prosecutors allege Mr Little first behaved in a threatening and abusive manner at 72 Dundonald Court - on the same landing as his flat - in a way that was likely to cause fear or alarm by threatening the occupants of the flat with a bow and arrows.

Fully committed

He is then said to have repeatedly struck the front door and attempted to force entry to the property.

A second charge alleges that on the communal landing, between the two flats, he assaulted Gordon Diduca, Jason Sinclair and Colin Hughes and threatened them with a bow and arrow and repeatedly fired arrows towards them.

Mr Little is then alleged to have repeatedly struck Gordon Diduca on the body with a knife and murdered him.

A fourth charge alleges that he assaulted Jason Sinclair and struck him on the arm with a knife to his injury.

Mr Little made no plea or declaration during the brief hearing and was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Tom Hughes.

He was remanded into custody ahead of a further court appearance.