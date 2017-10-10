Image copyright Chris Watt Image caption Ian Macleod Distillers' Leonard Russell said the project was "extraordinarily exciting"

A Falkirk distillery which operated for more than 175 years until its closure in 1993 is to be reopened.

Ian Macleod Distillers will resurrect Rosebank at its site on the banks of the Forth and Clyde canal.

The distiller said its plans include a visitor centre to help tell the story of the Lowland single malt.

It follows Diageo's announcement on Monday that it will reopen malt whisky facilities in Brora, Sutherland, and Port Ellen on Islay.

Diageo transferred the Rosebank trademark to Ian Macleod Distillers, which purchased the site from Scottish Canals.

The distillery was built in 1817 but has lain empty since it was closed by Diageo in 1993.

'Extraordinary whiskies'

Plans by former owners Arran Brewery to turn the site into a craft brewery and micro distillery were abandoned in 2014.

Original bottles of Rosebank single malt currently sell for hundreds of pounds.

Ian Macleod Distillers managing director Leonard Russell said Rosebank was "one of the most respected and sought after single malts in the world"

He said: "As such, this is an extraordinarily exciting project for us.

"To bring back to life an iconic distillery and quintessential Lowland single malt is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Mr Russell said that the company had also acquired existing Rosebank casks with a view to releasing "some truly scarce and extraordinary whiskies."