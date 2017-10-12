Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Wilma Carlin was last seen in Aberfeldy on Tuesday

Police searching for a missing Highland Perthshire woman have discovered a woman's body and a car near Aberfeldy.

Officers said the family of Wilma Carlin, who was last seen in Aberfeldy on Tuesday morning, had been informed.

A Police Scotland Air Support Unit had been carrying out searches of the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.

Police had also issued a CCTV image of the 60-year-old in Davidson's chemist shop which was the last known sighting of her.

Officers also released an image of a silver Citroen DS3 car, similar to one Ms Carlin had access to.

A Tayside Division spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman and car have been found near to the Aberfeldy area.

"The family of missing person Wilma Carlin have been informed."