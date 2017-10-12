Body found in search for missing Perthshire woman
Police searching for a missing Highland Perthshire woman have discovered a woman's body and a car near Aberfeldy.
Officers said the family of Wilma Carlin, who was last seen in Aberfeldy on Tuesday morning, had been informed.
A Police Scotland Air Support Unit had been carrying out searches of the Aberfeldy and Kenmore areas.
Police had also issued a CCTV image of the 60-year-old in Davidson's chemist shop which was the last known sighting of her.
Officers also released an image of a silver Citroen DS3 car, similar to one Ms Carlin had access to.
A Tayside Division spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman and car have been found near to the Aberfeldy area.
"The family of missing person Wilma Carlin have been informed."