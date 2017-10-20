Police are appealing for information after an 84-year-old man was targeted by bogus workmen in Dundee.

Officers said a man offered to carry out roof repairs for the pensioner at his home in Fintry Road between 11:00 and 13:00 on 12 October.

After he was given money, other men arrived and demanded a four-figure sum and claimed to have carried out the work.

The pensioner refused and the men left in a white van.

Police said the van possibly had the word "Countryside" written in green on the side.