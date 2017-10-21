Man arrested after Broughty Ferry flats death
21 October 2017
A 44-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a man near Dundee.
Police Scotland said the man died in an incident in Nursery Road, Broughty Ferry, on Friday night.
A large police presence was reported in the area from about 21:00 on Friday with a block of flats sealed off.
An investigation is under way and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.