Image copyright PPA Image caption A court was told Andrew Murray left Bethany Haines "scared and belittled"

The daughter of a murdered aid worker said "justice had been done" after her former partner was jailed for stalking her over a six-month period.

A court heard Andrew Murray, damaged a "treasured" scrapbook Bethany Haines kept to remember her father David and left her "scared and belittled".

Murray, 22, admitted causing the 20-year-old fear or alarm between April and October 2016.

Ms Haines said the sentence was "a good result".

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis jailed Murray for 21 months, saying that a social work report indicated that he had shown little remorse for his actions.

Sheriff Foulis also imposed a five-year non-harassment order banning Murray from having any contact with Ms Haines.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Bethany Haines kept a "treasured scrapbook" to remember her father

David Haines, 44, was killed in Syria in 2014 after being held prisoner by so-called Islamic State for 18 months.

Ms Haines said that Murray tore up her 45-page scrapbook which she had compiled in the wake of her father's death.

She told how Murray had been jealous of photographs of her and her former partner attending her father's memorial service.

Ms Haines said that Murray had cut her ex-boyfriend's head off in the pictures and coloured him in with dark ink to make it look like she was embracing her father's murderer, Jihadi John.

'Scared and belittled'

The court was told that Ms Haines had been in an on-off relationship with Murray, who was jealous of her male friends and would accuse her of being unfaithful to him.

Murray repeatedly checked her mobile phone and social media messages, and insisted she remove about 50 male friends from her Facebook account.

He also tampered with her phone contacts list, changing a friend's number to his own so that he received messages sent to the friend by Ms Haines.

The court was told that Ms Haines felt "scared and belittled".

Sheriff Foulis told Murray: "The report does not indicate recognition on your part of just how serious this behaviour was.

"Over a six-month period the effect of your behaviour was a noted change in the demeanour and appearance of the complainer.

"Your actions in relation to that scrapbook really are very difficult for anyone thinking normally to understand."