Image caption Dundee Sheriff Court was told Aaron Wallace's victim was left traumatised

A Forfar man who robbed his vulnerable neighbour at knifepoint has been told by a sheriff to expect a prison sentence.

Aaron Wallace told the man, who has a learning disability and mental health issues, he would "stab him like a pig".

A court heard that Wallace's victim was left traumatised as a result of the attack and has moved home.

Wallace, 33, admitted a charge of assault and robbery and will be sentenced in November.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Wallace approached the man as he read a magazine in the common close a block of flats in Old Halkerton Road in July.

Wallace shouted abuse at the man before pulling out a knife and following him into his home.

He then demanded money and the man's bank card and PIN as he held the knife to the man's chest, telling him he was "connected to the police".

'Increasingly concerned'

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillespie told the court that the victim had called the police and Wallace was traced shortly afterwards.

Ms Gillespie said: "The complainer became increasingly concerned and said at one point the blade was very close to his upper chest.

"The accused said he was going to "stab him like a pig" and said to hand over his money."

Defence solicitor Billy Rennie said: "In all likelihood he accepts there's an inevitable conclusion given the charge and his record.

"He's under no illusions as to how matters will likely pan out in relation of this case."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael remanded Wallace in custody and told him: "Custody is the most likely option here."