Image copyright Google Image caption The university was rated top in the field for the period from 2006 to 2016

Dundee University has been named the world's most influential pharmaceuticals research institution in a new survey.

The State of Innovation report by Clarivate Analytics ranked the university top in the field for the period from 2006 to 2016.

It rated above the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California Berkeley.

Edinburgh University was the only other UK representative in the top 10.

The university said its schools of life sciences and medicine were having a "significant impact" on research into areas including cancer, arthritis and diabetes.

Image copyright Kim Traynor Image caption Edinburgh University was the only other UK representative in the top 10

Data for The State of Innovation was compiled by indexing more than 18,000 journals, as well as proceedings papers, book chapters and other materials, plus information on over 71 million patents.

Dundee University Principal, Prof Sir Pete Downes, said the report demonstrated the institution's "transformational impact" around the world in the last decade.

Prof Downes said Dundee was at the "vanguard of the global battle against disease."

He said: "To be named as the world's most influential pharmaceuticals research institution, ahead of some of the most prestigious international universities shows just how vital and leading-edge the work being carried out here is."

New medicines

Dr Claire Brady, Head of Technology Transfer, Edinburgh Innovations at Edinburgh University, said: "The report reflects the University of Edinburgh's status as a world leader in the impact of its research.

"Edinburgh Medical School is an internationally-leading force in basic-to-clinical translational research, conducting around 1,000 clinical projects every year, ranging from small pilot studies to complex interventional investigations and multi-centre international trials."

She added: "The university's innovations service, Edinburgh Innovations, assesses around 100 new inventions a year and files 35 patents.

"We agree around 50 partnerships a year with both SME and multinational biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, to develop new medicines and new technologies to better diagnose patients and improve healthcare."