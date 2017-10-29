Police name motorcyclist killed in A93 crash
- 29 October 2017
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 56-year-old motorcyclist who died following a three-vehicle crash in Perthshire has been named by police.
David Lohoar, from Kennoway in Fife, was killed on the A93, near Guildtown, on Thursday afternoon.
Police Scotland said the crash involved the motorcycle being driven by Mr Lohoar and two other cars.
The road was closed for several hours for a police investigation to be carried out into the cause of the collision.