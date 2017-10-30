A 75-year-old woman on a mobility scooter has died after a crash with a car in Clackmannanshire.

Margaret Lambie was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital after the incident in Alloa last week, but died on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 15:10 on Friday in Greenside Street, near the junction at Kilmcraigs car park.

Ms Lambie, from Alloa, was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Astra which was travelling south.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Ruth Aitchison said: "Our thoughts are with Ms Lambie's family and friends at this very difficult time and as part of our ongoing investigation, we continue to offer them all the necessary support they may require.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has information which can help and has not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch with us."