Average speed cameras have come into operation on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven.

Work on the £2m project to install 30 on the 51.5-mile stretch of road began in May.

Similar speed cameras are already in place along stretches of the A9 and the A77.

The Scottish government said the new system had already reduced the number of deaths and serious casualties on the A9 by more than a third.

Six people have died in crashes on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven since 2014.

'Help save lives'

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: "I have confidence that the average speed system, which is now operational on the 51.5-mile stretch of the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven, will help save lives.

"The evidence from other average speed systems across Scotland continues to demonstrate the various benefits these cameras will bring to drivers.

"I am aware that more than three in every five vehicles between Dundee and Stonehaven are speeding with one in five exceeding by over 10mph.

"While the previous strategy of fixed cameras and mobile enforcement saw casualties reduce at a number of camera locations across the route, average speed cameras will help to make the A90 safer for all road users."

He added that the Scottish government was committed to achieving safer road travel and working towards an "ultimate vision" of zero fatalities and reducing the number of serious injuries on the roads.

"Any death on our roads is one too many, and I look forward to seeing similar results on the A90 as we've seen on the A77 and A9 in reducing casualties and improving driver behaviour."