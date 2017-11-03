Man, 27, dies after crash on A930 in Carnoustie
- 3 November 2017
Tayside and Central Scotland
A 27-year-old man has died after a crash on the A930 in Carnoustie.
The incident happened on the town's Barry Road shortly before 17:00.
Police Scotland said an accident investigation was ongoing.