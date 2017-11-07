Pupils discover man's body on beach

Image copyright Geograph/Pauline E Image caption The man's body was found during the field trip to Selwicks Bay on Monday

A man's body has been found by pupils during a geography field trip from a Dundee school.

The discovery was made by a Higher class from the fee-paying High School of Dundee during an excursion to Selwicks Bay in Yorkshire on Monday.

A spokesman for the school said staff immediately moved the children away from the site and called police.

Humberside Police said the dead man had yet to be identified and his cause of death was still unknown.

The 42 pupils involved in the trip are due to return to Dundee.

The school's deputy head David Brett has written to parents saying the children will be offered support if required.

'Little distance away'

He said: "Our Higher geography pupils were on the beach at Flamborough Head in Yorkshire as part of their field work activities.

"The group became aware that there was what appeared to be a body on the beach a little distance away.

"The staff confirmed that this was the case and immediately called police who also informed the coastguard."

Image copyright Google Image caption The pupils were on a geography field trip from the High School of Dundee

Mr Brett said that all pupils were "safe and well" and had been given the chance to talk to teachers about the discovery.

A school spokesman added: "As soon as the incident occurred, fieldwork activities were stopped, the police were notified and the pupils were taken off the beach.

"In the afternoon, and after pupils had had the chance to speak to staff on the field trip and the staff had ensured that the pupils were happy to continue with field work, the group went to Hornsea, 20 miles from Flamborough, to conduct fieldwork."

A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: "At 11am yesterday morning the body of a man was discovered on Selwicks Bay, Flamborough.

"The man has not yet been identified and the circumstances of his death are still to be established."