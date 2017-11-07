A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shining a laser pen at buses in Dundee.

Police described the teenager's actions on Friday evening as "extremely reckless".

A report will be sent to the Youth Justice Assessor.

Insp Peter McLennan said: "The use of a laser pen in this manner is extremely reckless. I would urge people in possession of these type of devices not to misuse them and remind the public that it is a criminal offence."

Elsie Turbyne, managing director of bus operator Xplore Dundee, said: "Shining a laser pen into anyone's eyes is incredibly dangerous and can cause lasting damage to sight.

"Not only that, but to shine a laser into the eyes of someone who is driving a bus is unbelievably reckless.

"The lives of our drivers, passengers and other road users are potentially put at risk during this sort of incident, as the person behind the wheel is temporarily blinded."