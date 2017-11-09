Image copyright PPA Image caption William Stewart was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years

A teenager caught with almost 14 hours of child abuse videos has been sentenced to 15 months detention.

William Stewart, 19, who also downloaded 3,000 abuse images, was traced to a Perth caravan park bedroom as part of an FBI operation.

A sheriff refused an appeal for anonymity by his parents, who said they feared reprisals from fellow members of the travelling community.

Stewart was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Depute fiscal Tina Dickie told Perth Sheriff Court: "The accused was 17 at the time and was a school pupil with no previous convictions.

"He lived at Double Dykes caravan park in a three-bed static caravan with his family.

"The police received intelligence from the International Law Enforcement Agency that an account registered to the accused had been accessing indecent images of children from the internet."

The fiscal said the videos showed children from a few months old to the age of 16 being subjected to sexual abuse by adults.

Stewart, from Perth, admitted possessing indecent images of children at his home between 23 November 2014 and 27 August 2015.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Stewart: "This is a large amount of images and a significant proportion of the images are in the most serious categorisation."