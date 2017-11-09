A teenager has appeared in court accused of an armed carjacking in a lay-by on the A926 Blairgowrie to Alyth road.

Charles Lindsay, 18, is alleged to have pulled a knife on the driver before ordering him out of his Seat Ibiza and driving off in the car.

Mr Lindsay, of Logiealmond, appeared in private at Perth Sheriff Court on a petition alleging carjacking on 13 October.

He made no plea and was granted bail.

Mr Lindsay is alleged to have acted along with another unknown person.

The case was continued for further examination.