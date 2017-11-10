Police have appealed for information after the Tullibody War Memorial was vandalised two days before an act of Remembrance is due to take place there.

The blue spray painting was discovered by a member of the public at about 07:30.

Officers said Clackmannanshire Council was working to remove the paint "as quickly as possible."

Chf Supt Thom McLoughlin said police were following a positive line of inquiry.

He said: "This is a hugely disrespectful act which we understand will cause upset to the local community and we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness."