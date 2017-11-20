A 17-year-old boy killed after his car and a lorry collided in Stirlingshire has been named as Gregor Aitken from Doune.

The incident happened at about 06:55 on Friday on the A84, between Doune and Callander, near Cambusbeg Quarry.

The 52-year-old male lorry driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

A police investigation into the incident is continuing.

Sgt David Ross said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Gregor's family and friends at this difficult time and we continue to give them all the support and assistance they need.

"I would again appeal for any motorists who were on the A84 on Friday morning with dash-cam footage, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible."