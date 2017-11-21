An 80-year-old pedestrian who died in hospital three days after being struck by a car in Dundee has been named as Richard Robertson.

Mr Robertson, of Dundee, was injured after being hit by the car on Lochee High Street at about 19:25 on Tuesday 14 November.

He died in Ninewells Hospital on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a report on the incident had been sent to the procurator fiscal.