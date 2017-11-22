Woman 'stable' after being hit by van

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place near the Scotmid store in Clepington Road

A woman is in a stable condition in hospital after being hit by a van outside a shop in Dundee.

The incident, involving a white Fiat van, happened outside the Scotmid store on Clepington Road at about 17:10 on Tuesday.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.