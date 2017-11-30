Image copyright Rapid Visual Media Image caption Stuart McMillan wore the Scottish Parliamentary tartan for the performance

Dundee's V&A Museum has marked St Andrew's Day with a rooftop bagpipes performance.

Stuart McMillan MSP, the Scottish Parliament's official piper, performed the Proclaimers' I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) on top of the museum.

The Greenock and Inverclyde MSP wore the Scottish Parliamentary tartan and flew the parliament's pipe banner for the occasion.

The £80.1m museum will open in the second half next year.

Mr McMillan's performance was captured on drone footage commissioned by the museum.

Image copyright Rapid Visual Media

Mr McMillan said: "When I first saw the museum I thought it would be an ideal location to have a piper on the roof to play a couple of tunes.

"Thankfully, I'm not scared of heights."

Mr McMillan has previously piped at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the opening of the Queensferry Crossing.

Earlier this year he organised the charity Pipeathon 2017 around all 42 Scottish senior football clubs.

He said: "I have a link with Dundee as I studied at Abertay University. I am very fond of the city and I'm delighted to see the regeneration work that is taking place."