Part of Adelaide Place was sealed off by police officers

A police investigation has been launched after a teenager was found with serious injuries in a Dundee Street.

The 17-year-old is being treated in hospital after he was discovered in the Adelaide Place area by members of the public at about 05:30 on Saturday.

Det Insp Keith Duncan said officers were trying to find out how he was injured.

He asked for anyone who saw him in the area at around 05:30 contact Police Scotland on 101.

The officer added: "Inquiries are ongoing as to how this man came to be injured and we are asking that anyone who has information gets in touch with us.

"The injured man is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark grey hooded top.

Adelaide Place was initially closed while investigations took place, before later reopening.