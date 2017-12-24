Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption A small area outside the flat has been cordoned off by police

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 34-year-old man, after a disturbance at a flat in Perth.

Police officers were called to the property in the town's Wallace Court at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee suffering from serious injuries. He died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was described as an "isolated" incident.

Earlier, Det Insp Brian Geddes, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I would like to reassure the local community that this was a contained and isolated incident and at no point was there any threat posed to any other member of the public."

He added: "I would like to thank people who live nearby for their patience meantime.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, at this very sad time."