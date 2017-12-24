Image copyright Val Vannet Image caption People have been asked to avoid visiting ward five, following a flu outbreak

A ward at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has been closed to new admissions after a flu outbreak.

NHS Tayside said a small number of patients on ward five have influenza A.

They are being monitored and infection control and prevention measures are being put in place, the health board added.

Meanwhile, ward four at the same hospital has reopened after it was closed to new admissions on Friday.

The health board have asked people to avoid visiting ward five to help reduce the spread of infection.

Anyone with coughs and colds which could be flu have been advised not to visit the hospital until they are better.