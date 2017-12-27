Image copyright Stuart Cowper Image caption The street was sealed off following the incident

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 34-year-old man in Perth.

Jakub Kmieciak, 19, is alleged to have killed Rafal Rymackiewicz by stabbing him on the body with a knife on Saturday.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the city's Wallace Court.

Mr Kmieciak made no plea or declaration during a brief appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination.

The street was cordoned off by police on Saturday as officers carried out door-to-door inquiries.