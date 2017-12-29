Boys charged after teenager found seriously injured in street
- 29 December 2017
Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with assault six days after a teenage boy was found seriously injured in a Dundee street.
The 17-year-old is being treated in hospital after he was discovered in Adelaide Place by members of the public at about 05:30 on Saturday.
Police sealed off a section of the street while an investigation was carried out.
Officers issued a description of the injured man following the discovery.