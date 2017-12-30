Two men pulled from freezing burn near Errol
- 30 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been taken to hospital after being pulled from a burn near the village of Errol in Perth and Kinross.
Police Scotland said they were alerted to the incident by members of the public shortly after 20:17 on Friday.
It is understood the men were discovered in the freezing water near an unclassified road.
The pair were taken from the scene by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Details of their condition were not known.