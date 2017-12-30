Image caption The men were taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

Two men have been taken to hospital after being pulled from a burn near the village of Errol in Perth and Kinross.

Police Scotland said they were alerted to the incident by members of the public shortly after 20:17 on Friday.

It is understood the men were discovered in the freezing water near an unclassified road.

The pair were taken from the scene by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. Details of their condition were not known.