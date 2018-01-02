Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found at the junction of Mains Road and Bayne Square

A 67-year-old man has been found in a Dundee street with a serious head injury.

A member of the public spotted him lying at the junction of Mains Road and Bayne Square in the Hilltown area of the city at about 23:00 on Monday.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have said the incident is being treated as unexplained and have appealed to anyone who saw the man in the area to contact them.

They particularly want to speak to a taxi driver who had to manoeuvre his vehicle around the injured man, the driver of another car in the area - which was possibly a red Audi - and four men who helped the injured man into a nearby house.