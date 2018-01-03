Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption No one who matches the man's description has been reported missing

Police have issued CCTV images in an attempt to identify a man spotted falling from the Tay Road Bridge.

Officers said no one who matches the man's description has been reported missing.

The incident took place at about 15:40 on 1 January.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, wearing a dark tammy-style hat, a large black winter coat over a dark green jumper or shirt, grey jeans, and black shoes.

He was also seen to be smoking a cigarette he had taken from a tobacco pouch.

The man had been seen walking onto the bridge from the Dundee end.

Chf Insp Nicky Russell said: "We have had nobody that matches the description reported as missing to us and we need to establish who this man is as soon as possible.

"Coastguard were contacted and carried out an extensive search of the river, but to date there have been no sightings."