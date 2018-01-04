Image caption Police want to trace a number of witnesses

Police are hunting a hit-and-run driver after a 67-year-old man was found fatally injured in a Dundee street.

John Ogston was discovered lying in Mains Road, at the junction with Bayne Square, at about 23:00 on New Year's Day.

He was helped into his daughter's house in Bayne Square by four passers-by but died later in Ninewells Hospital.

Det Ch Insp Iain Wales urged the driver to "do the right thing" and come forward.

He said Mr Ogston was a father of two and retired from publisher DC Thomson seven years ago.

Det Ch Insp Wales said: "We are now satisfied that John's injuries were not the result of an assault, but were more than likely caused by a vehicle.

"At this time the vehicle has not been identified.

"His family, who are understandably devastated, are now wanting to know what happened to their dad."