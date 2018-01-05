Teenager to stand trial on Perth murder charge
- 5 January 2018
A teenager is to stand trial accused of murdering a 34-year-old man in Perth.
Jakub Kmieciak, 19, is alleged to have killed Rafal Rymackiewicz by stabbing him on the body with a knife on 23 December.
The incident is alleged to have taken place in the city's Wallace Court.
Mr Kmieciak, who is remanded in custody, made no plea or declaration during an appearance via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and the case was fully committed for trial.